Orlando public housing complex to be demolished

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Housing Authority plans to demolish Griffin Park, a public housing complex with more than 300 residents, according to documents.

Residents began receiving letters stating OHA's plans a few weeks ago, which read, "We propose to demolish Griffin Park and residents will be relocated (temporarily or permanently)."

The complex sits right in the middle of the Interstate 4 and State Road 408 interchange near downtown Orlando.

One mother who lives in the complex said she's afraid the move to alleviate the problems at the 70-year-old complex may be too late for her daughter's health problems.

"Before I moved here, my baby never had a respiratory infection -- no severe anything," said the mother, identified only as J.

She said over the past year, her daughter has been in and out of an emergency room, and she fears it's being caused by mildew and mold in her apartment.

"They need to tear this down," she said. "Everybody is getting sick over here."

News 6 asked the city of Orlando for all of the complaints it has received about Griffin Park for the past five years.

The city responded with five pages of complaints that date back to the 1990s.

Some of the complaints were about rat infestations, some were about termites and some were about mold.

J received the letter on her door, informing her of the demolition.

An OHA spokesperson told News 6 they plan to rebuild a public housing community on the same site.

J said she's not interested in moving back.

"It's too late for my baby," she said. "She's getting sick right now, and I can't keep (letting) her go through the same thing over and over again."

OHA said the project to demolish and rebuild Griffin Park is still in its early stages, and it will likely take years to move the residents out and begin demolition.​

