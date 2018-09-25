Orlando teen lured delivery drivers to be robbed, investigators say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A teenager is behind bars after Orange County sheriff's investigators said he lured food delivery drivers to an Orlando street, where he robbed them at gunpoint.

Adrian Gomez, 19, was arrested on Sept. 17 after investigators said he kidnapped a Mears taxi driver and forced him to drive to Liberty Square Apartments.

Deputies said while they were interviewing the driver, Gomez rode by on his bicycle, and he was immediately taken into custody.

Over the next week, detectives started linking him to more crimes, adding additional charges.

According to court records, investigators said a Pizza Hut delivery driver attempted to deliver a pizza on Sept. 11 to 7612 Hidden Hollow Drive in Orlando -- a house number that does not exist -- near the intersection of Curry Ford Road and Goldenrod Road.

When the driver arrived, Gomez was waiting for him and robbed him of $190 in cash and $50 in food while armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

On Sept. 13, court records showed Gomez ordered food using an online delivery service.

When the driver arrived at the same location on Hidden Hollow Drive, Gomez, once again armed with a semi-automatic handgun, robbed the driver of his iPhone.

Court records show a similar incident happened on Sept. 16, when Gomez arranged to buy shoes from someone on the Facebook group Sneaker Union.

When the sellers showed up, investigators said Gomez used his gun to steal $800 worth of shoes.

"It’s crazy. It’s just normal guys trying to make a living," said Ezekiel Dominguez.

Dominguez said he used to be a driver for an online delivery service, but he said he stopped doing it when it started getting too dangerous.

"If somebody does that, they’re taking whatever you have that’s on you -- your phone, wallet and maybe even your car," Dominguez said.

Gomez had just been released from jail a couple weeks prior to his latest arrest.

His ex-girlfriend accused him of sending threatening notes to her.

Gomez is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

