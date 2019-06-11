Ormond Beach man charged in death of 5-month-old baby

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - The father of a 5-month-old baby has been taken into custody in connection with the infant's death, according Ormond Beach police.

Officers said they were responded to 19 N. Yonge St. Tuesday at 1:23 a.m. after a report of a baby having difficulty breathing.

The infant was rushed to a hospital, where it was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the child's father, Calib J. Scott, 23, has been charged with neglect of a child, aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder involving aggravated child abuse.

Details about what led up to the infant's death have not been released.

The child's death is still being investigated, according to police.

