Osceola crews fight fire at apartment near US 192 in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are on scene at an apartment fire near a shopping center on the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard in Kissimmee.

Investigators said when crews got to the scene, flames were showing from the third floor.

@news6wkmg apartments on fire across from vacation village on 192 pic.twitter.com/qiJB7cvLi4 — Luke Moore (@RedHeadLuke) April 29, 2019

The call came into dispatch around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, more than 100 firefighters were on scene at one point.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story; we will update this story as more information becomes available.

