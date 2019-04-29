News

Osceola crews fight fire at apartment near US 192 in Kissimmee

Flames were showing from 3rd floor when crews got on scene

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are on scene at an apartment fire near a shopping center on the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard in Kissimmee.

Investigators said when crews got to the scene, flames were showing from the third floor.

The call came into dispatch around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, more than 100 firefighters were on scene at one point. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

This is a developing story; we will update this story as more information becomes available.

