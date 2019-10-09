Surveillance footage shows armed burglar in Osceola County

PHOTO CREDIT: Osceola Sheriff's Office

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office shared photos of a man accused of robbing a home on North Goodman road on Wednesday.

This is just east of Westside Boulevard and about 2 miles south of U.S. 192.

Investigators said the victim told deputies he found his home had been burglarized and a gun was missing.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim checked his surveillance video system and saw a man wearing work-style utility clothing in his home.

Anyone with information about the man in the photos is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.