Cargill recalls over 132,000 pounds of ground beef possibly contaminated with E.coli

Over 132,000 pounds of U.S. meat may be contaminated with E.coli, according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall Wednesday for 132,606 pounds of ground beef produced by Cargill Meat Solutions.

The release states the affected products have the establishment number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The meat was produced and packaged on June 21 and shipped to stores nationwide. The full list of recalled products is at the end of this story.

One person has died and 17 people have been sickened between July 5 to July 25 from the tainted meat, according to the FSIS. Officials said they are worried some buyers might still have recalled ground beef in their freezers. Consumers are urged not to eat the meat and to instead throw it away or return it to the store were it was bought.

This recall comes after an Aug. 30 meat recall from the same company. The August recall was due to E.coli in ground beef shipped specifically to Publix stores, including those in Florida. The most recent recall is for a different strain of E.coli, but both strains can affect those who eat them between two and eight days after consumption, according to the FSIS.

The recall notice said most people infected by E.coli will develop diarrhea and vomiting. The infection can become more severe and possibly cause kidney failure. Officials said anyone affected should seek medical care immediately.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 844-419-1574.

Full list of recalled ground beef products:

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749089098.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749002751.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749003536.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749003568.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

20-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

10-lb. chubs of “Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND”

with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.

