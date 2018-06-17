Over 2,000 jellyfish stings reported on Volusia beaches in 9 days

VOLUSA COUNTY, Fla. - Jellyfish, high tide and soft sand were among the problems Sunday on Volusia County Beaches.

On Sunday alone, there were 250 jellyfish stings, making about 2,050 stings in the last nine days, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said.

Some areas were temporarily closed due to high tide and soft sand issues, which created an unsafe traffic lane in crowded areas.

Officials said they flew the yellow and purple flags, and rescued 12 people throughout the day, but none were major issues.

Officials said anyone who is stung by a jellyfish should get out of the water and flag down a lifeguard or go to a staffed tower to get the sting treated. Though they are painful, most are not life-threatening.

