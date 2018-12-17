Oviedo man hit with stun gun after trying to put deputies in chokehold, report says

Timothy Craig is charged with resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer or firefighter, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An Oviedo man is facing charges after he tried to put a deputy in a chokehold outside a guns and ammunition store, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Armories Guns and Ammo store in the 3600 block of Aloma Avenue Saturday afternoon after firefighters with the Seminole County Fire Department found 33-year-old Timothy Craig unconscious behind the wheel of a Ford pickup truck, according to the arrest report.

By the time deputies arrived, Craig had become responsive and was acting frustrated and agitated, the report said. A deputy at the scene said Craig acted "standoffish" when they asked why he was irritated.

Deputies asked Craig's wife, who had approached the truck while firefighters and deputies were at the scene, why Craig was acting irritated and frustrated. During their conversation, Craig got out of the truck and approached them, still appearing to be agitated and keeping his hands in his pockets, according to the report.

Deputies asked Craig multiple times to remove his hands from his pockets, out of fear over what could be inside them, since they were in front of a gun and ammunition store, the report said. When Craig ignored the commands, deputies began patting down his clothing, the Sheriff's Office said.

While deputies were patting Craig down, he again tried to put his hands back in his pockets and attempted to reach for an unknown metal object, the report said.

A deputy noticed Craig's reach and tried to handcuff him, but Craig resisted and tried putting deputies in a headlock or chokehold-type maneuver, the Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said that, during the attempt, he struck a deputy in the right side of the head.

Another deputy deployed his Taser on Craig before he was eventually placed into handcuffs and leg-irons, according to the report.

Deputies said Craig was offered medical attention at the scene, but refused.

He was charged with resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer or firefighter, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility and was being held on a $10,000 bond, deputies said.

