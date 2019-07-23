Oviedo police search for man accused of shooting his girlfriend

OVIEDO, Fla. - Oviedo police are searching for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend.

Authorities say Terry Donell Nickson got into an argument with his girlfriend around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Police say during the argument, Nickson shot his girlfriend at a home by the Johnson Hill neighborhood.

After firing his gun, Nickson took off on a bike. He was last seen in a navy blue polo and dark-colored shorts heading northbound on Wilson Avenue.

Police say the 53-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees him or has any information on where he could be, call the Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

