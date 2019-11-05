Parents file lawsuit after boy falls from zip line ride in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - The parents of a 10-year-old boy who fell several feet from a Lakeland zip line ride have filed a lawsuit alleging operator error.

The incident, which was caught on camera, happened in September on the Sky Rider attraction at the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

An investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture found the boy's harness was not properly secured at the time of the incident.

State investigators say the child's leg straps were not buckled, leaving him to hang on with his arms until he lost his grip. Investigators say one of the operators of the ride told them she started clipping in two people at a time to make things go faster and assumed another worker finished harnessing the other riders.

In the lawsuit filed in Polk County, the family claims the boy fell more than 20 feet and suffered significant injuries.

A spokesperson for Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park released a statement saying all staff members have been retrained and that the employees involved are no longer working at the attraction.

