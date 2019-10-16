Pawn shop employee shot in arm during armed robbery, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A pawn shop employee was shot in the arm during an armed robbery at the business Wednesday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Erik Rosado-Castaing and Jorge Guivasjorge approached La Familia Pawn in Kissimmee at about 8:30 a.m., armed with handguns.

As the victim tried to lock the door to prevent the men from getting inside, one of the suspects shot the worker in the arm, a news release said.

Rosado-Castaing, 34, and Guivasjorge, 31, fled with a large amount of jewelry but were arrested a few miles away, according to the report.

Deputies said the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Rosado-Castaing and Guivasjorge were arrested on charges of attempted murder, armed burglary and grand theft.

