MELBOURNE, Fla. - A male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Melbourne on Friday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The man was struck by a vehicle in the area of North Harbor City Boulevard and Parkway Drive, police said.

The man was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

