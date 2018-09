ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night, police said.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. at John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive.

Orlando police said the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The southbound lanes of John Young Parkway were closed Saturday night from Colonial Drive to West Concord Street, police said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.