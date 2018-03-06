Pedestrian struck, killed by SunRail train in Lake Mary, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A SunRail train struck and killed a pedestrian in the area of South Country Club Road and West Lake Mary Road on Monday night, police said.

Lake Mary Police Department officials said the pedestrian, only identified as a woman, was struck in an area not known as a crossing area for pedestrians.

Officials said the last southbound train of the day was carrying 26 passengers and two crew members when it struck the woman, but no injuries were reported on board.

A Florida Department of Transportation representative said the train was held at the scene during the investigation, but was released around 10:19 p.m. A separate train carrying 30 passengers was also delayed by the incident, but was eventually allowed to pass the scene on another track.

No other details were immediately released.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.