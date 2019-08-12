WATCH LIVE: Penalty phase for convicted murderer Grant Amato

SANFORD, Fla. - A Seminole County man convicted of murdering his parents and brother earlier this year will soon learn if he will be put to death for the crimes.

Jurors will return to the courtroom Monday to begin the penalty phase in the Grant Amato trial.

Amato was found guilty last month on three counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say he killed his parents and brother over a fight over money he was sending to a woman he met online.

Amato is facing the death penalty or life in prison. Under Florida law, in order for the death penalty to be issued, every juror must agree to the sentence.

