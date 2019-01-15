People are threatening to boycott Gillette after new ad

Gillette released a new advertisement Monday based on its slogan "The Best Men Can Be," and people have pretty polarizing opinions on the message of the ad.

In the ad, Gillette immediately addresses men's role in the cultural discourse of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, citing words like bullying, sexual harassment and toxic masculinity.

#TheBestMenCanBe is always evolving, but shaping the men of tomorrow starts with actions we take today. Join us at https://t.co/giHuGDEvlT. pic.twitter.com/jHb1fRX5Yr — Gillette (@Gillette) January 14, 2019

The ad even shows how pop culture has normalized unwanted touching and harassment, like in TV shows, and how women in the workplace are often talked down to with mansplaining or have to deal with catcalling in the streets.

In a statement, Gillette officials said the brand has a responsibility to ensure it is "promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man."

Gillette is basically asking men to do better, but some people are saying the new ad is discriminated toward men and they're threatening to boycott the company.

I'll never buy another Gillette again. — P. D. Mangan 🇺🇸 (@Mangan150) January 14, 2019

I pledge to #BoycottGilette for making any man or boy feel like they’re being discriminated against and accused of #toxicmasculinity — victoria (@ToriaLowrie) January 15, 2019

So @Gillette, what feminist marketing genius told you to denigrate 90% of your customer base? 🤦‍♂️#BoycottGilette — Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) January 15, 2019

While many people are angry about the ad and threatening to boycott Gillette, others are applauding the company for being socially aware.

This commercial isn’t anti-male. It’s pro-humanity. And it demonstrates that character can step up to change conditions. @Gillette pic.twitter.com/8xrP0kVmEW — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 15, 2019

Toxic masculinity is not political, it's social. People seem to not be able to tell the difference anymore. Toxic masculinity is not saying that masculinity is toxic. It's saying there is a type of over aggressive masculinity that is toxic. Confirmed by this comments section. — Siri (@ExclusivelySiri) January 15, 2019

Just watched the @Gillette ad. Don't see the problem with them speaking the truth. For far too long men have been giving each other passes instead of holding men accountable for their actions. I for one am happy they are highlighting this. #welldonegillette 👍👏 — F1 Eoin 🏁 (@F1Eoin) January 15, 2019

THIS is how you use your brand. THIS is how you engage with your audience. Gillette being aware of mostly having a male audience and using their influence as a global brand to make a change for the better. other companies take notes pic.twitter.com/KCdxKDLji0 — laq (@spidervesre) January 15, 2019

Some people are also questioning the anger felt toward the ad.

I don’t get it. What’s there not to like about “The Best a Man Can Get” #Gillette commercial? It promotes men being good human beings and checking each other for bad behavior.There is nothing controversial there, unless you enjoying raising bullies and condoning sexual harassment — Roxanne Gonzalez (@roxycat7) January 15, 2019

I can’t believe @Gillette made a commercial telling men to act like decent human beings and set good examples for young boys. This is such a disgrace. I’m never playing in @GilletteStadium again! — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) January 15, 2019

People are upset at @Gillette because the company challenged men to hold each other accountable for things like bullying and harassment. Think about what kind of person boycotts a company for promoting responsible behavior. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) January 15, 2019

It's hard to say if a boycott of Gillette's products will do much damage to the company. When Nike released its highly criticized ad with Colin Kaepernick, sales for Nike did extremelly well, beating its own expectations for their second quarter.

Currently, the video of the ad on YouTube has more dislikes than it does likes. You can watch the full ad below.

Graham Media Group 2019