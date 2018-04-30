Permanently closed Putnam Hotel in DeLand goes up in flames

DELAND, Fla. - According to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association's Facebook page, the vacant Putnam Hotel is on fire.

Volusia County Fire Rescue, Deltona firefighters, Orange City Fire Department and Volusia County EMS are at the scene and assisted the DeLand Professional Firefighters, according to authorities.

According to the Daytona Beach News Journal, the Putnam Hotel was recently bought for $1 million.

The city of DeLand's official Facebook page posted a video of the building on fire.

You can see the video below.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.