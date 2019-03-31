News

Person shot at Waffle House in Altamonte Spings, police say

Police ask for help in finding suspect

By Thomas Metevia - Graham Media Group
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A person was shot during a fight at a Waffle House Sunday morning, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department

According to police, the victim and suspect were at the Waffle House at 278 Douglas Ave. around 3:30 a.m. when they got into an argument that escalated into gunfire.

More News Headlines

The victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. The person's condition is unknown.

Detectives are attempting to interview the victim and obtain any information on the events that led up to the shooting and could lead them to the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are also asking any witnesses to the shooting to contact the Altamonte Police Department. 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.