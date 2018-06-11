Person wounded at Orlando bus stop by shots fired from passing Jeep

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Jeep pulled up at an Orlando bus stop Sunday night, and someone inside fired several rounds, injuring a person sitting at the stop, police said.

The victim was sitting at the bus stop at Hames Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting took place at 11:05 p.m. After the shots were fired, the victim ran to the Wawa at Colonial Drive and Orange Blossom Trail.

He or she was taken to a hospital by a crew with the Orlando Fire Department.

The gold Jeep, which had tinted windows, was last seen heading south on Orange Blossom Trail.

