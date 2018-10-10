Orlando brewery offers pink beer for breast cancer awareness

ORLANDO, Fla. - As part of October's breast cancer awareness campaign, one local brewery teamed up with the American Cancer Society to raise funds by offering a very unique kind of beer.

A pink beer -- yes, you read that right.

"We're donating 50 percent of the proceeds the full month and 100 percent when they have the actual event out here," Glenn Closson, founder of Ivanhoe Park Brewery, said.

In order to make the beer look pink, Closson explained they use a hibiscus flower. Not only does it give the Berliner Weiss-style type of beer a pink hue, but it also adds a flowery taste to it.

Something else that's brewed into the pink beer? A tropical fruit.

"We also added guava to give it a little bit of sweetness. Yeah, so the mixture of the hibiscus and guava gave it the hue, but it also gave it a good flavor profile," Closson said.

On Oct. 27, hundreds of people will get a chance to try it out during the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Lake Eola.

Closson said back in his home state of California, he's collaborated with other foundations and he figured it's a great way to give back in Orlando, too.

"We just saw it as a great opportunity to be involved in it and take the whole month to give proceeds back and just kind of show our support to the community," Closson said.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer estimates that nearly 250,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

The organization holds these annual events to raise awareness and funds that will go toward research, but also to let people diagnosed with the disease know they aren't alone.

To register for the event or to make a donation, click here.



