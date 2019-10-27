Plane crash in Daytona Beach sends 2 to hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people were taken to a hospital as trauma alerts Sunday after a plane crashed at a Daytona Beach airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Questair Venture aircraft crashed while landing at the Spruce Creek Airport on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, two people were onboard and were taken to a hospital.

Officials have not released any names or medical conditions after the crash.

The FAA is investigating and the National Translation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

