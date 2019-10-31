2 dead after plane crashes into SUV on Ocala road

OCALA, Fla. - A plane crashed into an SUV, leaving at least two people dead and causing road closures in Ocala Thursday morning, according to the police department.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest College Road and State Road 200.

Police said two people inside the plane died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

An elderly man in the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert, police said. Details on his condition were not immediately available.

The northbound and southbound lanes of State Road 200 between Southwest 43rd Street and Southwest 60th Avenue will be closed for several hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol, which is assisting in traffic control, issued an advisory asking drivers to avoid the area.

Marion County School District officials sent a message to parents, letting them know delays in buses are likely for many schools Thursday afternoon.

“All traffic in that area of State Road 200 in Ocala is being diverted around the crash site. This means many buses will be late this afternoon through no fault of their own," a school district official said in a voice message to parents.

Shortly after noon Thursday, Sky 6 helicopter video showed a gray SUV with a smashed windshield and damage to its front end. Remnants of the destroyed plane were in a grassy area.

Officials said the plane was local and took off from the Ocala airport, but have not provided any other details about the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

