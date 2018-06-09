Officials: Plane crashes in retention pond in Daytona Beach neighborhood

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials from Daytona Beach Fire Rescue said a small plane crashed into a retention pond behind a Daytona Beach neighborhood on Saturday.

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane is a Piper PA 44 Seminole.

A spokeswoman from DBFR said there were two people on the plane who have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The plane crashed around 3 p.m. by the 100 block of Campanello Court, according to officials.

