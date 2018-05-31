Plane makes emergency landing in Florida after pilot suffers seizure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An Allegiant plane was forced to make an emergency landing after the pilot suffered a seizure mid-flight Thursday morning, according to Gainesville Fire Rescue.

The Airbus 320 landed safely at Gainesville Regional Airport shortly before 9 a.m. First responders treated the pilot.

WKYT reports the flight had departed from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The plane's destination was not immediately known.

Incident update: At GNV airport to Airbus 320 landed safely. GFR and ACFR emergency medical responders treating the pilot. pic.twitter.com/4nKD8TDx0F — Gainesville Fire (@GFR1882) May 31, 2018

