News

Plane makes emergency landing in Florida after pilot suffers seizure

No other injuries reported

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An Allegiant plane was forced to make an emergency landing after the pilot suffered a seizure mid-flight Thursday morning, according to Gainesville Fire Rescue.

The Airbus 320 landed safely at Gainesville Regional Airport shortly before 9 a.m. First responders treated the pilot.

WKYT reports the flight had departed from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The plane's destination was not immediately known.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.