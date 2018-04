DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A small plane lost a wing and crashed Wednesday near LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach, officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The plane crashed just after 10 a.m. near 1496 Tomoka Farms Road, deputies said.

Authorities have not said how many people were on board or the type of aircraft that crashed.

