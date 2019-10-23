Plans to add more green space to Lake Eola Park in works

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 7-Eleven and barber shop could soon be torn down as part of a plan to create a green space on the corner of Lake Eola Park at Rosalind Avenue and Central Boulevard.

Lynn Long and Eugenia Sefcik created the Orlando Land Trust in hopes of raising the $3.5 million needed to complete the purchase of the property.

It's the same property where developers in 2015 unsuccessfully tried to build a 28-story high-rise apartment building.

Long was one of several who opposed the plan in 2015.

"We needed a Plan B, so we decided to buy it," she explained. "We believe in development, but we do not think Lake Eola should have shadows on the park from 33-story developments."

The two announced plans to purchase the building, which houses a 7-Eleven, a barber shop and several other store fronts through Orlando Land Trust.

"This is going to be our first project," Sefcik said. "We've got 18 months to complete this."

The two told News 6 they approached buying the property to avoid it being a target of any future development and are looking at ways to use the space.

"Maybe a fountain, a gateway, a piece of art," Sefcik said.



But don't expect any donations for the project to come from those at Urban Stylez, a barbershop that serves as one of the tenants that would be forced out.

"Orlando probably does need a green space, that's just the wrong spot to put it in," barber Jorge Jiminez said.

Jiminez has worked at the shop for four years, while the business has been located at this intersection for ten years.

"In the long run, this building should stay here," he said. "It's got longevity."

Anyone interested in helping raise the $3.5 million needed for this project, can visit Orlandolandtrust.org.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.