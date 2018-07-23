Plant-based recipes: Black bean burger, strawberry vinaigrette

Black Bean Burgers (gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free)

The recipe below can also be used loose for making tacos and burritos.

Karen Trawick, the owner of Get Back 2 Basics said she likes to keep some portioned in the fridge for nights when she don’t feel like cooking so she can have a fast meal using organic/non-GMO ingredients for a healthier lifestyle. All ingredients are available at Publix.

Ingredients

2 cans black beans, rinsed and drained

¼ cup diced onion

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup chopped shredded carrots

½ cup quick oats, gluten free

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

1 tablespoon ground flax seed (I use a small coffee grinder that I purchased from Walmart)

1 tablespoon liquid aminos (Coconut Secret brand, soy-free)

1 tablespoon coconut oil (unrefined is less processed)

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon coriander

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat oil in pan and combine onions, garlic, salt and pepper and cook until onions are translucent. Add carrots, cumin, coriander, chili powder and cayenne pepper until carrots are tender. Remove from heat.

On a sheet pan, mash the beans (not 100 percent) using a potato masher or fork and add to pan, along with liquid aminos, parsley and oats. Mix thoroughly then form patties. Place in freezer for one hour to set.



5 Minute No Oil Strawberry Vinaigrette

This can be used as a marinade for fresh veggies to put in a wrap for a fresh, light lunch.

Ingredients

2 cups strawberries, fresh or frozen

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

1 garlic clove

¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard

Instructions

In a blender, combine all ingredients and mix until smooth. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container for up to one week.

