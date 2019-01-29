Poinciana High School teacher accused of assaulting law enforcement officer

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Poinciana High School teacher was arrested over the weekend when he was accused of disturbing the peace, Osceola County Jail records show.

Timothy Moriarty was arrested Saturday and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

Moriarty posted bail over the weekend.

School officials said Moriarty was not placed on leave and is working at the high school as a family and consumer services teacher. He was hired with the Osceola County School District in August 2018, officials said.

Osceola County public information officer Dana Schafer said Moriarty is still employed at the high school. The human resources department is investigating the complaint.

