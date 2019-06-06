Pointe Orlando plans major redevelopment

ORLANDO, Fla. - When you live in Central Florida, there is never a shortage of things to do. You can go to one of the many theme parks that populate the area, visit a nearby water park on a hot day even go to Pointe Orlando.

Home to outdoor dining and entertainment on International Drive, Pointe Orlando is set to undergo a transformative redevelopment in the fall.

The property owner Brixmor Property Group will invest $32 million in the 12-month redevelopment. The development is designed to improve connectivity throughout the center, create gathering places, improve sense of place, add artistic experiential elements and elevate tenant visibility.

“Since 1998, Pointe Orlando has been the Convention Center District’s premier dining and entertainment complex. This transformation project joins nearly $2 billion worth of new development investment within the I-Drive District,” said Luann Brooks, executive director of I-Drive Business Improvement District. “This type of revitalization is another indication of the willingness of stakeholders such as Pointe Orlando to continue to reinvest in our thriving and growing area of I-Drive – Orlando’s Most Dynamic Destination!”

According to a news release, the center’s redevelopment plans include constructing a new 100-foot passageway, known as The Link, through the center of the project improving first-floor connectivity from the Blue Martini valet entrance on International Drive to Main Event Entertainment. The Link will feature lit ceilings, artistic floor patterns and retail storefronts that will pull the guest through a visually captivating pathway. Underutilized service corridors, retail and office space will be reconfigured to create The Link.

An escalator will also be added near The Link entrance that will further enhance access to the restaurants, cinemas and other nightlife options on the second level.

The areas reserved for valet service will also be upgraded in order to create a sense of arrival with an elegant valet canopy, featuring a glass overhang, column up lighting and signage, where guests can wait under cover for their vehicles.

According to the news release, these areas will be reconfigured for increased vehicular capacity to accommodate demand for this service.

A new gathering area will be created adjacent to the Capital Grille. The space will be created in the courtyard by replacing the existing pond with colorful seating, playful shade structures and new upscale lighting.

The release added: "Where appropriate, storefronts will be raised extending tenant exteriors and signage for a more retail-centric experience. The overall project will include more façade and dramatic lighting in lieu of standard functional lighting, new wayfinding signage, upgraded landscaping, environmental graphics and site amenities. The red brick paver walkways will be replaced with swirled patterns of durable colored concrete paving, creating a more walkable surface for guests."

"Given the center’s proximity to the second largest convention center in the country and more than 46,000 hotel rooms, we are very cognizant of our responsibility to create a dynamic, memorable experience of Orlando that can be enjoyed by local residents, leisure travelers and conventioneers,” said Chris Ralph, vice president of leasing with Brixmor Property Group.

“Pointe Orlando already generates some of the highest restaurant sales in the country, and this redevelopment will upgrade the center’s appearance and guest experience befitting Orlando’s premier dining and entertainment destination.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in September with the completion set for summer 2020. The center will continue to remain open for business during the redevelopment with construction crews staged around the convention calendar in order to minimize disruption and ensure access to the center for guests and tenants.

Pointe Orlando has undergone several transformations since the center opened in 1998. In the last two years, the 420,000-square-foot center has added 70,000 square feet of new dining and entertainment, including Main Event Entertainment, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Lotus Asia House and The Hampton Social (opening in fall 2019).

