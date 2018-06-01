Police stop traffic, escort laboring mother in wild race to hospital

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic cameras in Volusia County captured police escorting a family with a special delivery on the way.

Richie Kumm said they were at their home in Port Orange when his wife's water broke around midnight. She posted a Facebook status saying "Water broke, game time!" not knowing it would really be a sprint to the hospital with minutes to spare.

Kumm said he stopped at a red light next to a Daytona Beach police officer and flagged him down for help.

"Told him my wife was in labor and was about to have our child in the car, and I asked him if he could help us get to the hospital safely," Kumm said.

Kumm said next thing he knew, a handful of patrol cars were escorting them to Halifax Hospital. Officers even stopped traffic to let them through. Kumm said his wife in labor was screaming inside from contractions.

"She was holding on to the handles in the car, saying, 'I can't believe this is happening.' It was absolutely amazing. It's, like, something you would see on TV and got us to the ER," Kumm said.

Within 15 minutes of arriving to the hospital, they welcomed their third baby girl into the world, Summer Addison.

"She's 8 pounds 12 ounces, healthy baby girl born at 12:20 last night," Kumm said.

Her mother, Casidhe Kennedy, said if it wasn't for police getting results, baby Summer would have been born in the car.

"I want to thank the Daytona (Beach) Police Department, getting us here safely. Without you guys, we wouldn't have made it. Thank you so much. We truly appreciate it," Kennedy said.

"I can't wait to be able to tell Summer the story and actually have the videos to show her how she was brought into the world," Kumm said.

Kumm said Summer already has a nickname after being escorted to the hospital by police; they're calling her the first lady.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.