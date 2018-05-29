Police ID man who wore scary mask while attacking Little Caesars worker

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Holly Hill Police Department officials on Tuesday identified the man who was fatally shot while wearing a scary, Halloween-style mask during an attack at a Little Caesars restaurant Saturday night.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Jesse L. Coggins, whose last known address was in North Carolina. He did not have a local arrest record and it's unknown how long he'd been in the area, officials said.

Police said Coggins had a wooden weapon and pulled out a pair of scissors when he approached a 28-year-old Little Caesars employee as he was closing and leaving the store for the night. Coggins hit the victim with a wooden post then tried to stab him with the scissors, police said.

Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen Aldrich said the victim used his concealed firearm to shoot Coggins several times.

"It was an ambush type of an attack and it does appear that he was defending himself," Aldrich said.

Records show that the victim called 911 after the shooting. He was sobbing and noticeably distraught when he told the operator what happened during a nearly four-minute call.

"Please help me, I think he's dying, please help," the victim told a 911 operator, adding that Coggins was not breathing.

Officials said Coggins died at an area hospital.

The mask Coggins was wearing is in the likeness of a gargoyle or ghoulish creature with a blood-smeared, snarling mouth, according to a photo provided by authorities.

