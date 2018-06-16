Police investigate after shot fired during theft in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Police are investigating after a farmers market vendor fired a shot in the air after a thief stole his cash box from his van Saturday in Port Orange.

Police went to the area near the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in the 5500 block of South Williamson Boulevard before 1 p.m. Saturday regarding a male who fired a gun into the air while running through the parking lot.

Police said officers made contact with witnesses and the victim of a vehicle burglary and grand theft in the parking lot.

The victim was loading products he was selling at a farmers market into the back of his van when someone opened his front passenger door and took his cash box. Police said the victim gave chase on foot and fired a single shot into the air while in the parking lot.

The thief got into a nearby vehicle, fled and was last seen headed north on South Williamson Boulevard from the Pavilion at Port Orange, police said. Witnesses described the vehicle as possibly being a white Nissan Altima with a partial Florida tag number of "167."

Detectives responded and took over the investigation, which police said is ongoing.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477) or text "TIP231" plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

