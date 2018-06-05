Police look into mysterious 'virus' vandalism in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. - Police in Clermont are looking for the “virus” vandal.

In other words, they hope to find the person or people who are spray-painting the word in several spots around town.

The word was spotted three times across the top of a Winn Dixie off Highway 50, along with the word “consume.”

The vandalism is happening off Highland and Blozam avenues.

"I have no idea (what to think),” Mag Canker said. “I couldn't even read that. That's how stupid it looks to me. It doesn't even make sense. I think it's rude as heck and I think kids need to be taught to respect.”

Winn DIxie isn't the only place vandalized.

The side of an Enterprise truck was written on, with a smiley face on the back. Same goes for a real estate business sign, several electrical boxes along the street, a wall at Hillside Villas, the side of a hotel under construction and the Clermont water tower.

At the bottom of the water tower, News 6 found a yellow spray can left behind in the grass.

Neighbors said they think summer and school being out may be to blame.

"The kids don't have nothing to do,” resident Mary Pullinger said. “They get bored and that's what they do​. Kids today, they have no morals and no boundaries. There are no boundaries.”

Police are patrolling the area. They have not said if kids are to blame for the spray paint.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.