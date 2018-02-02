Police release new video of group wanted in Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police in Daytona Beach are hoping new video will help them find the suspects who shot a man inside an apartment.

The video shows three men walking toward Harold King's apartment on Jean Street early Tuesday morning. A fourth person can be seen running by just seconds after the first group. Moments later, the video shows all four running in the opposite direction, away from the apartment.

Investigators say when they arrived at the scene, they found King suffering from several gunshot wounds. He is expected to recover.

Police say King's girlfriend and a 4-year-old girl were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but were not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Daytona Beach police.

