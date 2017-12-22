Accidental gunfire causes scare at Seminole Towne Center, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Sanford police were called to the Seminole Towne Center Friday afternoon after an incident took place at the mall, the Sanford Police Department said.

Officers said around 12:40 p.m. that an individual may have accidentally discharged a firearm inside the mall.

Police said it was not believed to be an active shooter situation, but did not immediately provide any other details.

#Breaking Regarding current incident at @SeminoleTownCenter Mall. Initial response is that there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER situation. Possible accidental discharge of firearm by individual inside the mall. PIO enroute. Media Staging outside of Food Court entrance — Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) December 22, 2017

Officers later confirmed that a shopper did accidentally discharge their firearm in the food court restroom.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

This is a developing story. Watch News 6 and continue checking ClickOrlando.com for updates as more information becomes available.

