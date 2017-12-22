News

Accidental gunfire causes scare at Seminole Towne Center, police say

By Brianna Volz - Web producer
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Sanford police were called to the Seminole Towne Center Friday afternoon after an incident took place at the mall, the Sanford Police Department said.

Officers said around 12:40 p.m. that an individual may have accidentally discharged a firearm inside the mall.

Police said it was not believed to be an active shooter situation, but did not immediately provide any other details.

Officers later confirmed that a shopper did accidentally discharge their firearm in the food court restroom.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

