Man wanted after brutal beating at Coyote Ugly bar in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are looking for a man wanted after a brutal beating outside a bar.

Officers released a survillance picture of the suspect in the Jan. 26 attack outside the Coyote Ugly Saloon on Seabreeze Boulevard.

Detectives say the suspect punched Derek Tibado, knocking him unconcious and causing permanent damage to his mental capacity.

Officers say the man they are looking for was wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and a red hat the night of the attack. He left the scene in a dark-colored car.

Anyone who has information about the attack is asked to call Daytona Beach police.

