Homeland Security will share citizenship data with Census

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Homeland Security is agreeing to share citizenship information with the U.S. Census Bureau.

The agreement was made in response to President Donald Trump’s order to collect data on who is a citizen through administrative records following the Supreme Court’s rejection of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census form. Two weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security announced the agreement in a report.

The agency will share administrative records to help the Census Bureau determine the number of citizens and non-citizens in the U.S., as well as the number of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Information to be shared includes personally identifiable data.