Politics

Florida Legislature to focus on teacher raises, health

Climate change, immigration among hot issues

Associated Press

Sen. Tom Lee, R-Brandon, and his wife Secretary of State Laura are recognized by the Senate at the start of session on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Legislature began its election-year work of considering hundreds of bills, including teacher pay raises, climate change and immigration.

During the session that started Tuesday morning, legislators also will consider outlaying the billions of dollars required to keep the country’s third-most populous state operating.

The Senate opened its session commemorating the Dec. 6 shooting at the Pensacola naval air station that killed three sailors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping the congeniality and applause that greeted his State of the State address will extend into the session as lawmakers delve into his proposals.

