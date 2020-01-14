Florida Legislature to focus on teacher raises, health

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Legislature began its election-year work of considering hundreds of bills, including teacher pay raises, climate change and immigration.

During the session that started Tuesday morning, legislators also will consider outlaying the billions of dollars required to keep the country’s third-most populous state operating.

The Senate opened its session commemorating the Dec. 6 shooting at the Pensacola naval air station that killed three sailors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping the congeniality and applause that greeted his State of the State address will extend into the session as lawmakers delve into his proposals.