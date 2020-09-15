Trump a new regular on 'Fox & Friends'? Not so fast

President Donald Trump waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Trump is heading to Philadelphia for a town hall event hosted by ABC News. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump says he's coming back as a regular guest on the morning show “Fox & Friends.”

The response from Fox News Channel: Not so fast.

In an odd moment during the president's interview on the Fox morning show Tuesday, Trump said he had agreed to appear on the show once a week — probably on Mondays, Tuesdays if he had to.

“I look forward to it,” Trump said. “Like the old days.”

During much of the Obama administration, before he was a presidential candidate, Trump had a regular call-in segment on “Fox & Friends.” Fox is the network of choice for many of the president's fans.

Trump's “news” seemed to catch the morning show team off-guard.

“I haven't heard that,” said Steve Doocy. “Well, that's an exclusive right there.”

“That's fantastic,” said Brian Kilmeade.

But at the end of the interview, Doocy said that while Trump may want to appear on the show once a week, Fox has not committed to that. “We are going to take it on a case-by-case basis, and Joe Biden as well is always welcome to join us,” he said.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has been interviewed 106 times by Fox News, which averages out to more often than once every two weeks, said Mark Knoller of CBS News, who compiles Trump's media appearances.

Trump has been on “Fox & Friends” 20 times, Knoller said.