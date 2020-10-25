Former President Obama will host Orlando event for Joe Biden this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former President Barack Obama is coming to Orlando Tuesday to host an event for his former second in command, Vice President Joe Biden.

Obama has been making the rounds on behalf of his friend running for president in the final days leading up to the 2020 Election on Nov. 3.

Biden campaign officials confirmed Obama will make a stop in Orlando on Tuesday, one week before Election Day. More details about the event weren’t immediately available. This story will be updated with more information soon.

Both candidates have been spending a lot of time in Florida ahead of the presidential election. The Sunshine state, in particular the I-4 Corridor from Orlando to Tampa, is critical to winning the election. Trump visited The Villages, Ocala and Sanford last week and voted in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

Obama started his campaign rounds in Philadelphia and made another stop in Miami on Saturday.

Obama already had hosted virtual events geared to younger voters and lent his name to texts and emails encouraging supporters to register to vote and donate money to the campaign. He has also been a big money draw for the campaign. One virtual fundraiser he headlined with Biden in June brought in $7.6 million, and he’s raised money and appeared in ads for down-ballot Democrats.

Obama himself has already cast his 2020 ballot and no surprise, he voted for his friend Joe. Obama said he voted by mail like millions of Americans will this year.