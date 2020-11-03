This is Florida’s rule on selfies at polling stations

We understand documenting that you’ve voted is important to a lot of people — especially when you get that “I Voted” sticker.

You should be proud of yourself for casting your vote, but know that there are strict rules in some places when it comes to taking pictures at polling places.

Here in Florida, we have some restrictions concerning photos while voting.

“No photography is permitted in the polling room or early voting area, except an elector may photograph his or her own ballot,” the Florida Legislature website states.

Voters should always practice courtesy and common sense, and you can always ask a poll worker to specify what the rules are.

When in doubt, just wait until you’re back in your car to snap that “I Voted” sticker selfie.