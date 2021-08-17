3 vie for Lake Helen mayoral seat

LAKE HELEN, Fla. – A primary election will be held Tuesday in the Lake Helen mayoral race.

Three candidates -- Vernon J. Burton, Cameron Lane and Lauren Olsen -- are running for mayor and the field will be trimmed to two unless one of them nets more than 50% of the vote. If needed, a general election will be held on Nov. 2.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 insider | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

Mayor Daisy Raisler, who’s held the position, since 2017 is stepping down. She defeated Burton in 2019.

Ad

Burton previously served as a Lake Helen commissioner and vice mayor for Zone 2 until 2020, Hometown News reported.

Lane was commissioner of Zone 4, according to the publication.

The race is the first jump into politics for Olsen.