Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Bosnian presidency Milorad Dodik, left, and President of Republika Srpska Zeljka Cvijanovic arrive at the parliament session in Banja Luka, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Bosnian Serb parliament convened on Friday to vote on a set of steps that would weaken the war-ravaged Balkan country's central authority as their leader steps up his secession campaign despite a threat of new U.S. and other sanctions. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic)

