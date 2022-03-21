56º

WATCH LIVE at 9:15 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Wellington

Event held at Renaissance Charter School at Wellington

Tags: Florida, Wellington, Politics, Ron DeSantis, Education
DeSantis speaks in Hialeah. (WPLG)

WELLINGTON, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday at a school in Wellington.

The news conference will take place at 9:15 a.m. at Renaissance Charter School at Wellington.

The Republican governor will be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, but the topic of conversation has not been released.

Last week, DeSantis highlighted CS/SB 1048, legislation replacing Florida Standards Assessment testing with “progress monitoring,” at an elementary school in Okaloosa County.

The bill, titled “Student Assessments,” will take effect July 1 and provides that end-of-year FSA testing is removed in favor of progress-monitoring tests for English-language arts (grades 3-8) and math (grades 3-10) at the beginning, middle and end of a school year. The governor prefaced the bill-signing Thursday by referring to a roundtable he attended in Okaloosa County in September 2021, where he discussed Florida’s transition away from FSA testing.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story.

