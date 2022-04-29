73º

Politics

WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Williston

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

DeSantis blames Florida’s skyrocketing housing costs on Biden. Is it all the president’s fault?

WILLISTON, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in Williston.

The governor will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle for the event, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Ivy House Restaurant.

Details of what the governor will be discussing have not been released.

This comes after DeSantis appeared in a Fox News town hall where he doubled down on taxes being paid by Disney and not nearby residents once its self-government is repealed.

