Andrew Gillum, former candidate for Florida governor, facing federal charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Andrew Gillum, Forward Florida Chair, speaks during The Elections Subcommittee field hearing on 'Voting Rights and Election Administration in Florida' at the Broward County Governmental Center on May 06, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The subcommittee is visiting different parts of the country examining voting rights, as well as evidence of voter purging and voter suppression efforts among other voting related issues. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is facing 21 federal charges related to a scheme to seek donations and funnel a portion of them back to him through third parties, the U.S. attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Gillum, 42, and co-defendant Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, face 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum is also charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. attorney's office said the pair “conspired to commit wire fraud, by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.”

Lettman-Hicks then used her company to fraudulently give money to Gillum disguised as payroll payments, the office said in a press release.

It's the latest trouble for Gillum, who narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race that required a recount.

Ad

Gillum served as mayor of Tallahassee before running for governor.

In March 2020, Gillum was found intoxicated and unconscious in a hotel room with two men, including one who works as a male escort. Two days later he entered a rehabilitation center, and later did a television interview and said he's bisexual.