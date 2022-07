CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at a high school in Cape Coral.

The governor will be joined by Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller at Cape Coral High School at 10:30 a.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The topic of discussion has not been released ahead of time.

News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when it begins.