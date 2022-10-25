Sen. Marco Rubio canvasser attacked in Florida, police say

A man passing out flyers in a Florida neighborhood was attacked, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A canvasser for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was attacked in South Florida, according to police.

Rubio tweeted photos of the victim on Monday, showing the man’s injuries.

Police in Hialeah said the man was distributing flyers on Sunday when he was slammed to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched.

Rubio said in the tweet the victim was told, “Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood.”

Police arrested Javier Lopez, 22, and a report says at least one other person ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The police report does not mention if the attack was politically motivated.

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida



He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

