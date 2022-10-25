74º

LIVE

Politics

Sen. Marco Rubio canvasser attacked in Florida, police say

Javier Lopez, 22, arrested in beating, report shows

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Marco Rubio, Politics, Florida
A man passing out flyers in a Florida neighborhood was attacked, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A canvasser for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was attacked in South Florida, according to police.

Rubio tweeted photos of the victim on Monday, showing the man’s injuries.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police in Hialeah said the man was distributing flyers on Sunday when he was slammed to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched.

Rubio said in the tweet the victim was told, “Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood.”

Police arrested Javier Lopez, 22, and a report says at least one other person ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The police report does not mention if the attack was politically motivated.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email