Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi’s husband assaulted in break-in

Pelosi was not in residence at the time, spokesman says

Kevin Freking

Associated Press

FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill.

Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in a statement.

