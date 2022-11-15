WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday morning.

The governor will be joined by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Okaloosa County Schools Superintendent Marcus Chambers for the news conference at 11:30 a.m.

The three will be speaking from Fort Walton Beach High School.

The topic of discussion has not been released in advance.

News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when it begins.

